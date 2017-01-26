India mulls reviving colonial-era gold mines with $2 billion reserves

India is planning to revive a cluster of colonial-era gold mines - shut for 15 years but with an estimated $2.1 billion worth of deposits left - as the world's second-largest importer of the metal looks for ways to cut its trade deficit, officials said.

State-run Mineral Exploration Corp Ltd has started exploring the reserves at Kolar Gold Fields, in the southern state of Karnataka, to get a better estimate of the deposits, according to three government officials and a briefing document prepared by the federal mines ministry, according to the reuters.com

The ministry has also appointed investment bank SBI Capital to assess the finances of the defunct state-run Bharat Gold Mines Ltd, which controls the mines, and the dues the company owes to workers and the authorities, said the officials, who are involved in the process.

India, the world's biggest gold importer behind China, spends more than $30 billion a year buying gold from abroad, making the metal its second-biggest import item after crude oil.

Balvinder Kumar, the top civil servant at the federal mines ministry, said getting the Kolar mines going would help the government bring down its import bill.

Initial Mineral Exploration Corp estimates show reserves worth $1.17 billion in the mines, according to the briefing document. Another $880.28 million in gold-bearing deposits is estimated left over in residual dumps from previous mining operations.

The Kolar fields, located about 65 km (40 miles) northeast of the technology hub of Bengaluru, are among the world's deepest gold mines.

The document says Bharat Gold owes "huge liabilities" to the central and state governments, as well as banks and the electricity authorities in Karnataka. SBI Capital is looking to give an assessment for a one-time settlement of its dues, according to the document and the officials.

The investment bank is expected to give its report by the end of this month, while Mineral Exploration Corp would complete its assessment by July, according to the officials.

If the reports show that mining is viable, the government would seek to restructure Bharat Gold to restart mining there more efficiently, the officials said.

Kumar, the top mining official, said the next step would be to seek the federal cabinet's approval to get the project going.