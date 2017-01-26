No one can weaken Iran-Pakistan strong brotherly ties: Iran’s senior MP

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Committee for Foreign Policy and National Security Alaeddin Boroujerdi referring to strong, brotherly ties between Iran-Pakistan said no one can influence the deep rooted cooperation.

He made the remarks during a meeting on Wednesday with Pakistan’s Chairman of the Senate Defense Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed in Islamabad.



Boroujerdi stressed the need for enhancing further cooperation between parliaments of the two countries, according to IRNA.



Expressing gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for offering condolences over the sad demise of former President of Iran and the chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, the Iranian official said that having strong relations with Pakistan is an integral part of Iran's Foreign Policy.



He went on to say that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has always stressed the need for strong brotherly ties with Pakistan.



Boroujerdi added that Iran, China and Pakistan should form a triangle of cooperation which will benefit the three important countries of the region.



Noting that Iran and Pakistan have always been supporting each other in difficult times, the Iranian MP noted that some countries are not happy with the strong ties between Iran and Pakistan but it is responsibility of both the neighboring states to undermine any attempt to weaken this strong relationship.



Touching upon the border cooperation between the two countries, he said meeting of joint border security committees should be held at the earliest.



Boroujerdi extended an invitation to Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed to participate in an international conference on Palestine which is to be held in Tehran in the future.



Meanwhile, Senator Hussain Sayed expressed satisfaction over the existing ties between Iran and Pakistan, saying that parliaments of the two countries can play a major role in further enhancing Tehran-Islamabad relationship.



Pointing to Iran and Pakistan cooperation on the forum of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, the Pakistani official urged for further bilateral cooperation between Chabahar port of Iran and Gwadar port of Pakistan stressing that such cooperation would benefit the entire region.



Hussain Sayed also said that Pakistan is committed to complete the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project.



Expressing pleasure on lifting of illegal sanctions against Iran, he said that discriminatory attitude towards peaceful nuclear programs of the countries should be ended.



Boroujerdia reached Pakistan on Wednesdays on a three-day official visit.



While in Islamabad, he is to hold separate meetings with senior officials of Pakistan to discuss current regional security situation and further strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two capitals.