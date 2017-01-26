Bodies of 4 more firefighters recovered from Palsco rubble

Spokesman of Tehran Fire Department Jalaleddin Maleki said on Thursday that rescue teams at the site of the tragic collapse of Plasco trade center in downtown Tehran have retrieved bodies of four more firefighters from the rubble, rising the total number of victims to 19.

According to Maleki, totally, bodies of 14 firefighters and four citizens were recovered from debris of the 54-year-old building which was once the first high rise structure of the Iranian capital in 1960s, after one week of intensive search operations, according to IRNA.



One firefighter also died in hospital in the early days of the tragic incident due to severe injuries caused by the fatal fire.



Plasco Trade Center, the 17-storey building collapsed on January 19 due to huge fire which had started from its 9th floor. A number of firefighters were inside the building to rescue those trapped in the inferno at time of its collapse.