Ten soldiers killed, many missing after avalanche hits army camp in Kashmir

At least ten soldiers were killed and several others are missing after avalanches hit an army camp and a patrol team in north Kashmir’s Bandipora, officials said on Thursday, the latest casualties in the Valley swamped by heavy snowfall.

The twin incidents came barely few hours after an Army major was killed Ganderbal district, also in an avalanche.

An army spokesperson said ten bodies have been recovered since an avalanche struck the camp in the Gurez sector on Wednesday night and a patrol team was buried under a separate avalanche earlier, hindustantimes.com reported.

Rescue operations were launched immediately despite extreme weather conditions.

“The search operations helped us rescue one JCO (junior commissioned officer) and six soldiers while the bodies of three soldiers could only be retrieved today (Thursday) morning,” he said, giving details about the incident at the camp.

The spokesperson said in the incident involving the patrol team too, only seven bodies have been recovered. The area is close to the Line of Control (LoC) that serves as the de-facto border with Pakistan.

“Braving inhospitable weather conditions, coordinated rescue operations are in progress....Search operations continue,” the spokesperson added.

The Army did not specify the number of missing soldiers.

Since the start of heavy snowfall on Tuesday, at least seven civilians have also died in Kashmir valley.

Kashmir has been witnessing one of the severest winters in recent decades, with heavy snow across the territory and temperature dropping to minus seven degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists have forecast more heavy snow across the territory over the next three days.

Authorities had already issued avalanche warnings, advising residents in mountainous areas not to venture out.

Police last week evacuated 80 villagers from Waltengoo Nar -- where dozens were killed after a series of avalanches hit the area in 2005 -- in the south of the territory.