One in four Americans still use tobacco

Fifty-three years after the US Surgeon General's report on smoking launched countless anti-tobacco laws and campaigns, new challenges have emerged in the fight against nicotine use, according to a new study that tracks use of not just traditional cigarettes, but a dozen tobacco products.

More than one in four American adults and nearly one in 10 youths still use tobacco, according to findings from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Habits (PATH) Study released on Wednesday. The findings come from the first wave of the study, a collaboration between the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on Drug Abuse, the US Food and Drug Administration's Center for Tobacco Products, survey corporation Westat, and the Roswell Park Cancer Institute, csmonitor.com wrote.

Americans could be forgiven for thinking that the war on tobacco had been won. In 2015, US smoking rates hit an all-time low of 15.1 percent. Since the Surgeon General first raised alarms about smoking's health risks, in 1964, the drop in smoking has saved an estimated 8 million lives, adding 157 million years to lives that otherwise could have been cut short by tobacco. But as traditional cigarettes get stubbed out, e-cigarettes are taking their place.

"The [PATH] study documents that tobacco use is about much more than just cigarettes," Wilson M. Compton, a coauthor of the study and the deputy director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, said in a statement. "Both youth and adults use a remarkably broad variety of tobacco products."

The study, published online ahead of its publication in the New England Journal of Medicine, looked beyond cigarette use. Researchers asked 32,320 adults and 13,651 teenagers about their use of 12 types of tobacco products, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, and hookah.

They found that 27.6 percent of adults and 8.9 percent of youth had used at least one of these products during the past 30 days. Among those who used more than one, cigarettes and e-cigarettes were the most common combination.