UK premier defends Iran nuclear deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May defended the Iranian nuclear deal that US President Donald Trump had denounced in Philadelphia on Friday.

May made the remarks in a meeting with senior American Republicans in Philadelphia.

She defended the nuclear deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), that Trump had denounced, although she said it should be 'very carefully and rigorously policed, AFP wrote.

The UK prime minister was expected to become the first foreign leader to meet Trump following his inauguration last week, when they hold talks on post-Brexit trade at the White House.