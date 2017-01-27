AEOI: Iran will be fourth stable isotope producer in world

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said Iran will be the fourth stable isotope producer in the world following the conclusion of joint cooperation agreements it signed with Russia.

Kamalvandi said that two cooperation deals were signed during his recent trip to Russia, IRNA reported.

One of the agreements was about the production of stable isotopes and the other was about a roadmap to produce nuclear fuel, he added.

Noting that the agreement on stable isotope production will be implemented in the Fordo site, the official said that the material has industrial and medical applications, and is currently being produced in three points in the world; Russia, the US and Europe’s Urenco Group, which is a nuclear fuel company operating several uranium enrichment plants in Germany, the Netherlands, United States, and United Kingdom.

Iran will be the fourth place in the world, Kamalvandi said.

Kamalvandi visited Russia last week at the official invitation of the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation.

During his two-day stay in Moscow, Kamalvandi met with senior Russian officials and held talks on a range of issues, including ways to deepen nuclear cooperation between the two countries.

Back in September 2016, Iran and Russia started the construction of the second unit of a nuclear power plant near the Iranian southern port city of Bushehr.

The second unit is expected to take nine years to complete. A third unit will also begin to be built 18 months after that.

Regarding the agreement on fuel production, he said that the roadmap to producing fuel in the country is important because Iran’s goal in enrichment is attaining fuel.

He described production of power plant fuel as a very complicated process, saying that Iran managed to produce 20 percent of the fuel for research reactor, but power plant fuel has numerous complexities and Russians have good experience in the field.

Currently, Russia is carrying out 40 percent of the world’s enrichment and it intends to raise it to 60 percent in 2030, the official said.