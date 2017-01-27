Albright: I stand ready to register as a Muslim

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has recently in a tweet said that she's ready to register as a Muslim, it was reported on Thursday evening.

The website www.registerus.today has collected more than 30,000 pledges from people who said they'll register as a Muslim in order to support the faith, USA Today wrote.

“We pledge to stand together with Muslims across the country, and around the world,” the website quoted Albright as saying.

Albright joined thousands of people who have voiced their willingness to register as a Muslim.

The move is deemed as a push back against Trump's support of a Muslim registry on the campaign trail.

Albright also tweeted her support for refugees, saying in a tweet, “There is no fine print on the Statue of Liberty. America must remain open to people of all faiths and backgrounds.”