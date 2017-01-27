May: UK, US can’t ‘remake the world in our own image’

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday the UK and the US cannot return to “failed” military interventions “to remake the world in our own image”.

Addressing US Republican politicians in Philadelphia, May pledged not to repeat the “failed policies of the past,” in a clear reference to the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan by former British prime minister Tony Blair and ex-US president George W. Bush more than a decade ago.

Suggesting a UK foreign policy shift, she said those days were over, but added that the US and UK should not “stand idly by when the threat is real”.

In her speech, May said: “It is in our interests – those of Britain and America – to stand strong together.

“This cannot mean a return to the failed policies of the past. The days of Britain and America intervening in sovereign countries in an attempt to remake the world in our own image are over”.

She said the two countries must "renew the special relationship for this new age" and "lead together, again".

Mrs. May’s speech came as she prepared to become the first foreign leader to meet Donald Trump in the White House on Friday and begin talks on a major new free trade deal to be announced after Britain leaves the European Union.

She made clear that Britain and America will now forge a new special relationship which will ensure that the rise of Asian economies like China and India does not lead to an “eclipse of the West”.

Travelling to America on Thursday, May insisted that she will bond with Trump in spite of their personality differences, saying that "opposites attract".

However, there were signs of policy differences between the two leaders.

May said that she "condemned" torture and suggested that Britain could limit its intelligence sharing with the US because of Trump’s support for waterboarding.

Elsewhere in her speech, May urged the Trump administration to engage with Moscow but "beware" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"When it comes to Russia, as so often it is wise to turn to the example of President (Ronald) Reagan who – during negotiations with his opposite number Mikhail Gorbachev – used to abide by the adage ‘trust but verify,’” she said.

“With President Putin, my advice is to ‘engage but beware,’” the UK prime minister told US Republican lawmakers.

Trump has said on many occasions that he would push for warmer relations with Moscow.

He has indicated that he might even remove US sanctions against Moscow and consider a meeting with his Russian counterpart.