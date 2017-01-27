Mexico condemns US border wall tax plan

Mexico slammed a US suggestion that it may impose a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports to pay for President Donald Trump's planned border wall.

Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said such a tax would make Mexican imports more expensive for US consumers and they would end up paying for the wall, BBC reported on Friday.

The Mexican president earlier canceled a visit to the US over the row of who would pay for the barrier.

The planned wall was one of Trump's key election campaign pledges.

Earlier this week, the president signed an executive order to create a wall along the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) US-Mexico border.

Speaking on Thursday, Videgaray said: "A tax on Mexican imports to the United States is not a way to make Mexico pay for the wall, but a way to make the North American consumers pay for it through more expensive avocados, washing machines, televisions.''

He also stressed that paying for Trump's wall "is not negotiable" for Mexico.

President Enrique Pena Nieto would have been perceived as very weak if he had traveled to Washington for talks and for many here it would have been tantamount to accepting Trump's central claim – that Mexico will pay for the US border wall.

If that is not up front, then it may come eventually – perhaps under the latest proposal being floated by Donald Trump's White House, a massive 20 percent border tax on Mexican imports.

As Mexico exports some $300bn of goods a year to the US, the impact of such a proposal would be felt across the country.

Furthermore, the idea of funding a wall through a new tariff is simply unacceptable to most ordinary Mexicans who view the wall as unnecessary, inhumane, expensive and ineffective.

The rift between the neighbors and trade partners has deepened just days into Trump's presidency.

After Pena Nieto pulled out of next week's summit, Trump said the meeting would have been "fruitless" if Mexico didn't treat the US "with respect" and pay for the wall.

Earlier Pena Nieto said he "lamented" the plans for the barrier.

In a televised address, the Mexican leader told the nation: "I've said time and again: Mexico won't pay for any wall."