Alidoosti boycotts Oscars to protest Trump's visa ban

The lead actress in an Iranian drama nominated for an Oscar in the best foreign language film category said she will boycott this year's ceremony over an expected decision by US President Donald Trump to impose visa bans on Iranians.

Taraneh Alidoosti, who plays a central role in Asghar Farhadi's 'The Salesman', which is about a couple whose relationship is thrown into disarray after an intruder surprises her in the shower, said she considered the blanket ban on her fellow countrymen to be racist. She would boycott the awards ceremony, the actress said, even if she was excluded from the ban — despite it being the first time she has qualified to attend, theguardian.com wrote.

"Trump's visa ban for Iranians is racist," she tweeted. "Whether this will include a cultural event or not, I won't attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest."

Restrictions on all Iranian nationals entering the US are part of Trump's expected new measures against seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The bans have not yet been confirmed but a draft executive order obtained by journalists on January 25 showed a decision was imminent.

The reports about the visa bans have prompted outrage in Iran, dominating newspaper front pages in Tehran and drawing huge reactions online. Iranians describe the measures as discriminatory and observers warn that they could alienate ordinary Iranians.

On January 24, the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) said in a statement that it was against a blanket ban based on nation of origin. "Even if this were the right approach, it is notable that the list doesn't include Saudi Arabia and would have done nothing to prevent 9/11 or the other terrorist attacks committed by radical terrorists in the US. But it does include Iran — from which no national has committed a terrorist act in America."

NIAC condemned the move and said: "This is dangerous, as it pits Americans against Americans while undermining the very principles of inclusivity and tolerance that define America. We will not be silent, and will use every resource at our disposal to fight these shameful actions and protect the values and people who make America great."

By announcing the new restrictions, President Trump would be implementing the "most shameful and discriminatory promises he made on the campaign trail", NIAC said, before adding: "We never imagined the US would become a country that bars its doors and formally condones xenophobia."

Farhadi, who directed Alidoosti in 'The Salesman', is one of Iran's best-known filmmakers. His 2012 film 'A Separation' won the best foreign language Oscar, becoming the first movie ever to take an Academy Award to Iran, which prompted nationwide celebrations.

Farhadi, who has not yet commented on whether he would attend this year's ceremony, used his Oscar speech in 2012 to protest against measures that isolated Iran, saying: "At the time when talk of war, intimidation and aggression is exchanged between politicians, the name of their country, Iran, is spoken here through her glorious culture, a rich and ancient culture that has been hidden under the heavy dust of politics."