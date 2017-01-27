AFTZ offers cooperation proposal to Armenia

Aras Trade-Industrial Free Zone (AFTZ) has offered to cooperate with Armenia in the establishment of free zones in the south Caucasian republic.

The proposal was made in a meeting between AFTZ Managing Director Mohsen Khadem Arab-Baghi and Armenia's Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Davit Lokyan on Thursday.

Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Kazem Sajjad, as well as two Iranian parliamentarians, Mohammad Hassan Nejad and Karen Khanlaryan were also present at the meeting, Armenpress reported.

Welcoming the Iranian delegation, Lokyan highlighted the new opportunities for strengthening and developing Armenia-Iran relations, and in this context mentioned the Armenian government's initiative to establish a free trade zone in Syunik Province.

According to the minister, the creation of the trade zone will foster trade and economic relations between the two states.

"We have free trade zones in our country, but the Iranian experience can be acceptable and exemplary for us. We also provide Iran with the best tool, the opportunity to export to Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states being exempt of the VAT and other customs duties," Lokyan pointed out.

Thanking the minister for the opportunity to meet and the cordial reception extended to the Iranian delegation, Ambassador Sajjad shared the opinion that the establishment of free trade zones is a promising factor for the economic development of the bordering regions of both countries.

Industry, animal husbandry, agriculture, greenhouse, tourism, and handicraft are the areas in which Khadem Arab-Baghi sees cooperation prospects and has brought concrete proposals.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their readiness to define new spheres for partnership and deepen the current level of bilateral cooperation.