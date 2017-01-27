Iran’s 'Exit' shows Irvine rivals the door

The flick competed in the festival's short narrative section.
'Fish and I', another film by Habibifar, recently received a new award — the best short film under eight minutes — at Divi per un corto festival in Italy, which addresses disability-related issues.
Three other films 'Timecode' by Juanjo Giménez, 'Enemies Within' by Selim Azzazi (Best Short Narrative) and 'Borrowed Time' by Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj (Best Short Animation) which won awards at this festival were all nominated for Oscar 2017.
Offering more than simply a film competition, IIFF is a thrilling place to swap perspectives, merge ideas, engage in eye-opening debates, forge new friendships, and uncover unknown talents. It was held in the US city of Irvine, California, on January 21 and 22.