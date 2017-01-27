RSS
News ID:176528
Publish Date: Fri, 27 Jan 2017 19:16:29 GMT
Service: Culture

Iran’s 'Exit' shows Irvine rivals the door

Iranian film 'Exit' by Babak Habibifar managed to win Best Short Short Narrative award at the 6th Irvine International Film Festival (IIFF).

The flick competed in the festival's short narrative section.

'Fish and I', another film by Habibifar, recently received a new award — the best short film under eight minutes — at Divi per un corto festival in Italy, which addresses disability-related issues.

Three other films 'Timecode' by Juanjo Giménez, 'Enemies Within' by Selim Azzazi (Best Short Narrative) and 'Borrowed Time' by Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj (Best Short Animation) which won awards at this festival were all nominated for Oscar 2017.

​Offering more than simply a film competition, IIFF is a thrilling place to swap perspectives, merge ideas, engage in eye-opening debates, forge new friendships, and uncover unknown talents. It was held in the US city of Irvine, California, on January 21 and 22.

   
KeyWords
Iranian
Irvine
Irandaily
film
 
