Floods hit southeast Iran

Compiled from Dispatches

While many people in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan were happy with the heavy rain after years of drought, many families suffered as their beloveds lost their lives and their houses were destroyed.

There has been no official account of the fatalities of flooding which has hit several southern areas of the province over the past few days.

However, local sources have so far reported the death of two people in the villages of Khash and the town of Chabahar.

Six villages were evacuated as rescue operations continue in the area.

Rescue teams evacuated over 100 families from the six villages located in the path of floodwaters.

Meanwhile, 162 teams from Iran’s Red Crescent Society have been conducting rescue operation for over 7,700 people.

The rescue teams have also recovered 165 vehicles entrapped in the floods.

Provincial Governor Ali Osat Hashemi said, “Our first measure after the rain was to make efforts to save people from drowning in the floods and prevent the closure of roads.”

However, he added, 1,675 houses have been damaged by the floods mostly because the houses were made of mud-bricks.

Hashemi highlighted the importance of recent heavy rains in the province and said, before the rain, all of the palms of the province were dying because of water shortage.