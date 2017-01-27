RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 28, 2017 0344 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:176529
Publish Date: Fri, 27 Jan 2017 19:28:02 GMT
Service: Iran

Floods hit southeast Iran

Floods hit southeast Iran

Compiled from Dispatches

While many people in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan were happy with the heavy rain after years of drought, many families suffered as their beloveds lost their lives and their houses were destroyed.

There has been no official account of the fatalities of flooding which has hit several southern areas of the province over the past few days.

However, local sources have so far reported the death of two people in the villages of Khash and the town of Chabahar.

Six villages were evacuated as rescue operations continue in the area.

Rescue teams evacuated over 100 families from the six villages located in the path of floodwaters.

Meanwhile, 162 teams from Iran’s Red Crescent Society have been conducting rescue operation for over 7,700 people.

The rescue teams have also recovered 165 vehicles entrapped in the floods.

Provincial Governor Ali Osat Hashemi said, “Our first measure after the rain was to make efforts to save people from drowning in the floods and prevent the closure of roads.”

However, he added, 1,675 houses have been damaged by the floods mostly because the houses were made of mud-bricks.

Hashemi highlighted the importance of recent heavy rains in the province and said, before the rain, all of the palms of the province were dying because of water shortage.

 

 

   
KeyWords
floods
Iran
hit
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0787 sec