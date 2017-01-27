Interior minister: Electrical short-circuit, main cause of Plasco blaze

Iran’s Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli said the deadly blaze which led to the collapse of the Plasco high-rise in downtown Tehran was mainly caused by an electrical short-circuit.

“Electrical short circuit is the primary cause of the Plasco incident,” Rahmani-Fazli told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Tehran on Thursday, Press TV reported.

The death toll has risen to 20 – 16 firefighters and four other citizens – on the eighth day of the rescue operations, after rescuers pulled out the bodies of four more firefighters from the debris.

Meanwhile, the head of Tehran’s Criminal Court of Justice, Mohammad Shahryari, rejected reports that dozens of people were under the rubble. He said that about eight people have been reported missing so far while investigations are underway to find their location.

The 17-story Plasco building, built 54 years ago, caught fire on January 19 and came down only hours later, leaving several firefighters and others buried under the rubble. More than 190 people were injured in the incident.

The chances for finding any survivors seem slim due to the extreme heat caused by the fires that have reignited as the debris is being removed.

So far, 1386 trucks have removed a major part of the rubble from the site. However, the operation slowed down on Thursday as workers found a large amount of molten metal gathered in the location, spokesman for the crisis committee Jalal Maleki said.

Plasco, one of Tehran’s oldest high-rises, was home to hundreds of production workshops, and was known mostly for its clothing stores.