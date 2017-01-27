Tehran, Damascus say successful truce will lead to peace in Syria

Iran and Syria said a successful cease-fire would pave the way for the restoration of permanent peace and stability to Syria.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad held talks with Iranian Parliament speaker’s special advisor on international affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Damascus where they reaffirmed their support for a countrywide cessation of hostilities that has been largely holding in Syria for almost a month now, Press TV reported.

Under the truce, the anti-terror fight will continue and conditions will be prepared for launching intra-Syrian dialogue, enabling the nation to decide its future, the two sides stressed.

Mediated by Russia and Turkey with the support of Iran, the Syria cease-fire took effect on December 30, 2016, following an agreement between Syria’s warring parties.

The truce is the first of its kind that has been largely holding in Syria for nearly a month. Earlier attempts by the US to broker such a long-lasting cease-fire had failed.

During the Thursday talks, the Syrian leader hailed Iran’s constructive role in backing the Syrian people in the face of terrorism as well as in efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Syria crisis.

Amir-Abdollahian said the Islamic Republic’s support for Syria is rooted in the strategic relations between the two nations.

He further empathized that Tehran believes terrorism in Syria poses an imminent threat to the entire region.

Earlier on Thursday, the Iranian official met with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem to discuss bilateral ties and the latest developments in the Arab country.

Iran has been offering military advisory support to the Syrian military, which has been battling foreign-backed terrorists since 2011.