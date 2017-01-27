RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 28, 2017 0343 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:176535
Publish Date: Fri, 27 Jan 2017 20:10:18 GMT
Service: Iran

Pakistan detains 60 Indian fishermen in single day

Pakistan detains 60 Indian fishermen in single day

Despite recently releasing a number of Indian fishermen as a 'goodwill' gesture, Pakistan has taken into custody 60 Indian fishermen, saying they strayed into its territorial waters.

Police official Lateef Babar said on Friday that Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency made the arrests and confiscated 10 wooden boats belonging to the fishermen the previous day.

Babar said the 60 men would appear in court on Saturday and later be sent to prison.

Late December 2016, Pakistan released 220 Indian fishermen, who were accused of entering Pakistani waters in an area of the Arabian Sea where the maritime border is unclear.

On January 5, it further freed 219 other Indian fishermen, some of whom had been in jail for more than a year, as a gesture of “goodwill.”

Dozens of Indian and Pakistani fishermen are arrested each year amid demarcation disputes in the Arabian Sea.

They frequently languish in jail even after serving their sentences, as stained diplomatic ties between Islamabad and New Delhi hamper bureaucratic requirements for their release.

The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea states that the fishermen who cross territorial waters can be warned and fined but not detained.

Pakistan-India relations further deteriorated last September after a deadly attack on an army base in the Indian-controlled Kashmir. India blamed the incident on Pakistan-based militant groups. Both neighbor countries claim the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir in full, but rule parts of it.

   
KeyWords
Pakistan
fishermen
detains
Indian
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0699 sec