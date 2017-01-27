Iranian keeper Makani joins Norway’s Stromsgodset

Iranian goalkeeper Sosha Makani joined Norwegian Eliteserien’s Stromsgodset.

The 30-year-old goalie has previously played in Iranian clubs of Steel Azin, Fajr Sepasi, Foolad, Persepolis and Norwegian team Mjondalen, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Makani has made five appearances for Iran mend’s national football team.

He has penned a one-year contract for an undisclosed fee with Stromsgodset.

“I'm looking forward to a new chapter in my career, but there is still a long way to go,” Makani said.

The multi-sports club was founded February 10, 1907, but the football team first found success in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Eliteserien is at the top of the Norwegian football league system. It is the country's primary football competition.