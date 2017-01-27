RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 28, 2017 0343 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:176540
Publish Date: Fri, 27 Jan 2017 20:15:03 GMT
Service: Sport

Barcelona, Atletico to meet in Copa del Rey semifinals

Barcelona, Atletico to meet in Copa del Rey semifinals
FC Barcelona's Arda Turan, center foreground, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during Copa del Rey, quarterfinal, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain on January 26, 2017.
MANU FERNANDEZ/AP

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will meet in the Copa del Rey semifinals, and Celta Vigo will face Alaves.

Atletico will host the first leg against the two-time defending champion next week at a date to be determined, AP reported.

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto said, "We know each other very well. I'm sure it will be complicated, as it always is against them."

Barcelona, the tournament's most successful club with 28 titles, will be playing in the semifinals for the seventh straight season.

Celta, which ousted Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, is at home for the first leg against Alaves. Neither club has won the competition.

The final will be on May 27. 

   
KeyWords
Barcelona
Atletico
meet
IranDaily
 
Resource: AP
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/6196 sec