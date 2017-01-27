Klopp: Sturridge can recapture best form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said "everything will be fine" with Daniel Sturridge if he can remain fit and has backed the England international to recapture his best form.

The striker missed a pair of chances during Wednesday's 1-0 EFL Cup loss to Southampton as Liverpool went out 2-0 on aggregate in the semifinals, skysports.com reported.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said afterwards that Sturridge, who has suffered a spate of injuries since 2014, was not the player he was when he first arrived at Anfield.

The statistics seem to back up Carragher's contention that Sturridge lacks the pace of old but Klopp believed a period of full fitness will help Sturridge get back to his best.

"I thought after Southampton it was a good game for Daniel Sturridge," said Klopp.

"Usually, and it's not about speed, Daniel scores twice. But he is a human being and he missed the chances.

"Of course, longer injuries can have an impact. Ask a sprinter.

"If you get a few injuries maybe it takes time, but it's not lost forever.

"Daniel is the best age for a football player. If he can stay fit everything will be fine."