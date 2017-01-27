Israeli police question Netanyahu over corruption scandal

Israeli police have questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a third time as part of a series of investigations over corruption suspicions.

Israeli media showed images of detectives from the anti-corruption unit arriving at Netanyahu’s office on Friday morning to question him over the improper acceptance of gifts, amounting to around some $100,000 in cigars and alcoholic beverages, from high-powered Hollywood and business figures.

A second investigation, known as Case 2000, was focused on the premier’s secret talks with the publisher of Yediot Ahronoth, a major Israeli newspaper, over positive coverage in exchange for diminishing impact of a free pro-Netanyahu daily in 2014.

According to Israeli media, the Friday interrogation related to the second case, as part of which the publisher of Yedioth Ahronoth has been questioned five times.

Netanyahu is currently under investigation for several separate charges of corruption and has been grilled by police twice in recent weeks. The investigation has come as a shock to Israel’s political scene, prompting speculations about Netanyahu’s resignation.

Israeli police have been examining two new issues related to graft charges against Netanyahu, including his alleged role in the purchasing of Dolphine submarines from Germany and another issue which has not been disclosed yet, Channel 10 television reported on Monday.

Netanyahu, however, has denied the allegations and accused Israeli media of “pursuing an unprecedented campaign against me in order to bring down Likud government.”

“It is legal to receive gifts from friends. They’re investigating me? They’re accusing me? This is a bad joke,” he said.

The Netanyahu family has faced scrutiny over accusations that their lifestyle is out of touch with regular Israelis. Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, has also come under fire for her lavish tastes and abusive behavior toward members of her housekeeping staff.

On January 14, protesters gathered on the streets of Tel Aviv, calling for the resignation of Netanyahu over growing allegations of corruption.