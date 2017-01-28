‘Syria forces retake spring near Damascus’

Syrian government forces reportedly entered a key village in the Syrian capital’s countryside, retaking control of a spring and water storage facilities that used to supply Damascus water.

On Saturday, the forces moved into the Ayn al-Figeh Village, which is located in the strategic Wadi Barada area in the suburbs of Damascus, sources associated with the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah reported.

Wadi Barada is home to the captal’s main river, Barada, as well as springs used as sources of water for the capital. Figeh houses one of those springs, Press TV reported.

Since late December 2016, government forces have been fighting in Wadi Barada against the terrorists who have damaged the water processing facilities there and cut the water flow to some five million people in the city.

In mid-January, the terrorists assassinated a representative of the Syrian government who would coordinate reconciliation talks between Damascus and the armed outfits in Wadi Barada.

According to Syria’s government, the terrorists fighting in Badi Warada belong to the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorist group. The terrorists were formerly known as Al-Nusra Front, Al-Qaeda’s branch in Syria, but renamed themselves and alleged breaking away from the Egyptian outfit.

An all-Syria cease-fire, which has been brokered by Russia and Turkey, forbids fighting across the Arab country’s territory. However, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham and its fellow terror group of Daesh have been excluded from the agreement due to the barbarity of their actions and their refusal to fall into step with any pacification efforts.