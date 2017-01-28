John Hurt, Oscar nominated for 'The Elephant Man' dies at 77

The versatile actor Sir John Hurt, who could move audiences to tears in 'The Elephant Man', terrify them in 'Alien', and spoof that very same scene in 'Spaceballs', died. He was 77.

Hurt, who battled pancreatic cancer, died Friday in London, according to his agent Charles McDonald, AP reported.

Twice nominated for an Oscar for playing the tortured John Merrick in David Lynch's 'The Elephant Man' and for his role as the heroin addict Max in 'Midnight Express'. Hurt's career spanned over 50 years. After minor television and film appearances, his breakout came in 1966 as Richard Rich in Fred Zinnemann's 'A Man For All Seasons', followed by his portrayal of Caligula in the BBC miniseries 'I, Claudius' in 1976.

The wiry Hurt brought gravitas to Alan Parker's 1978 film 'Midnight Express', for which he received a supporting actor Oscar nomination (he lost to Christopher Walken for 'The Deer Hunter') and an uneasy humor to Kane in Ridley Scott's 'Alien', immortalized by his disturbing death scene, which Mel Brooks later poked fun at with Hurt's help in 'Spaceballs'.

"It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt's passing," Brooks wrote on Twitter. "He was a truly magnificent talent."

Hurt said in a 1980 interview, "To be quite honest, the film was misery to make because of the physical problems, so if it's working I'm jumping for joy."

He did score a lead actor Oscar nomination for the role, but lost out to Robert De Niro's performance in 'Raging Bull'.

Hurt was also a prolific voice actor, appearing as Hazel in the animated 'Watership Down', and as Aragorn in Ralph Bakshi's 'The Lord of the Rings'. He also voiced The Horned King in 'The Black Cauldron' and provided the narration for 'Dogville'.