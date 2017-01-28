Erdogan says discusses defense cooperation with May

Turkey and Britain discussed steps toward defense industry cooperation on Saturday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said after a meeting with visiting UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

In a statement to reporters, Erdogan said he hoped to boost annual trade with Britain to $20 billion from $15.6 billion now. Erdogan also said an important step between the two countries would be taken on Turkey's TF-X fighter jet project, Reuters reported.

May, who on Friday became the first foreign leader to meet US President Donald Trump, is pushing to expand Britain's trade relations with countries outside the European Union in preparation for its exit from the bloc in about two years' time.

Rule of law

The British prime minister Saturday urged Turkey to maintain the rule of law and observe its human rights obligations in the wake of the July 15 failed coup.

Speaking after talks with Erdogan, May said she was "proud" Britain had stood with Turkey's democratically-elected government when the coup struck, AFP reported.

"Now it is important that Turkey sustains that democracy by maintaining the rule of law and upholding its international human rights obligations, as the government has undertaken to do," she said.

May stressed that Turkey was one of Britain's "oldest friends" with relations going back over 400 years, referring to the establishment of relations between the Ottoman Empire and England under Elizabeth I.