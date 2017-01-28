Khorshidian: Sadeh Festival aimed at promoting peace

By Sadeq Dehqan & Hamideh Hosseini

Sadeh Festival — a mid-winter celebration observed by Zoroastrians — will be held on January 29 in 18 regions of Iran as well as other eight countries.

The festival includes the lighting of a large bonfire and is therefore also known as Adur-Jashan (Feast of Fire). Music is also played on the occasion and verses from Ferdowsi's Shahnameh (Book of the Kings) are read. The bonfire is to drive back the winter in defiance of Ahriman.

The main preparation is the gathering of wood in which everyone in the community contributes.

People begin to gather an hour before sunset and a spot near a stream seems to be preferred.

Iran Daily conducted an interview with Head of Iranian Zoroastrians' Society Rashid Khorshidian to learn more about the historic festival, its history and its past and present.

The interview follows:

IRAN DAILY: Would you please explain a little bit about Sadeh Festival and its philosophy?

RASHID KHORSHIDIAN: The Zoroastrian calendar is divided into a long summer and a long winter. The former begins on March 20 and ends on October 21 while the latter is from October 22 till March 19. Zoroastrians celebrate Sadeh at the end of 100 days after the first day of winter which falls on January 29. They celebrate this day because the winter will be end from then on and the weather will become warmer. It signifies the coming of the spring and the end of winter. It is celebrated by lighting fire and holding 'Atash Niyayesh' (fire litany) which is in fact a part of Avesta (the primary collection of religious texts of Zoroastrianism, composed in the otherwise unrecorded Avestan language). It includes the element of fire and praying with Ahura Mazda.

On Sadeh Festival, Zoroastrians stand in front of the fire and pray with their priests. They wish for the health and victory of the whole world and ask Ahura Mazda to give them power to take impurity away from their souls and direct them toward good deeds. They also ask Ahura Mazda to take hatred, war and violence away so that the people can live in peace and friendship irrespective of their religion and ethnicity.

What is the reason that Zoroastrianism pays a lot of attention to fire?

Zoroastrianism is a monotheistic religion in which only Ahura Mazda is worshipped and Atash Niyayesh, which is to honor fire, should not be considered fire worship. Fire is in fact one of the four elements of nature (soil, water, air and fire). These four elements are of great importance due to their impacts on the world. Zoroastrians direct their prayers towards fire as a symbol as they did for the moon and the sun. However, the concept of worshipping fire or any other element is not accepted in Zoroastrianism.

Among the four elements of the nature, fire is more important than the others in Zoroastrianism since it emits light and heat and removes impurity on the one hand and its upward direction signifies exaltation on the other hand. In another word, it is believed in Zoroastrianism that human beings should help exalt himself, his society and his culture and like fire takes impurities away to get close to the essence of creation and existence.

Is Sadeh Festival associated only with Iranian culture and Zoroastrianism?

There is no exact date on which Sadeh is formed and as documents indicate, its history goes back to 3,000 years. However, it is clear that like other ancient festivities, it is linked to Zoroastrianism and historical documents prove that it was held during the Achaemenid and Sassanid eras. It has its origin within Iran and its traditions came to us from earlier generations.

Which regions of Iran observe the festival and do we have similar celebrations for Sadeh Festival outside Iran?

Sadeh Festival is held in cities with large Zoroastrian populations such as Yazd, Kerman, Isfahan, Shiraz, Zahedan, Ahvaz, Tehran and Karaj. Almost 18 locations hosted the festival of which 10 are located in Yazd. Of course, the festival is held in other countries such as the US, the UK, France, India, Pakistan and Australia by Iranians.

Does Sadeh Festival undergo any changes over time? Does exploding firecrackers and creating sound pollution in other festivals exist in Sadeh Festival?

No, the festival is held as it was held previously. Generally, throwing firecrackers and making sound pollution of Chahar-Shanbe Suri and other festivals are disapproved of and have no place in Zoroastrianism. This religion disapproves of any form of public offense and prevents people from engaging in them.

Have you ever had any problem in holding Sadeh Festival in Iran?

No. government officials and security forces always extended necessary cooperation to the Zoroastrian community. As in previous administrations, Hassan Rouhani's administration offered much assistance in holding the festival.

Meanwhile, the police always provided security in holding the festival in different areas of Iran and they never permit wrongdoers disturb the festival.