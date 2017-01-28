Trump signs entry ban on refugees, Muslims

US President Donald Trump unleashed a wave of alarm Saturday with his order to temporarily halt all refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on travelers from seven Muslim countries.

In the most sweeping use of his presidential powers since taking office a week ago, Trump paused the entry of travelers from Syria and six other nations for at least 90 days, saying his administration needed time to develop more stringent screening processes for refugees, immigrants and visitors.

“This is big stuff,” Trump declared at the Pentagon, after signing an executive order, AFP reported on Saturday.

Trump’s decree suspends the entire US refugee resettlement program for at least 120 days while tough vetting rules are established.

These new protocols will “ensure that those approved for refugee admission do not pose a threat to the security and welfare of the United States.”

In addition, it specifically bars Syrian refugees from the United States indefinitely, or until the president himself decides that they no longer pose a threat.

According to the executive order signed on Friday, no visas will be issued for 90 days to migrants or visitors from certain countries. The text of the order doesn’t name the countries, but a White House official said they are Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

In reaction to the order the United Nations on Saturday urged the US to continue its “strong leadership role and long tradition of protecting those fleeing conflict and persecution”.

In a joint statement the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, and the International Organization for Migration said they believed “refugees should receive equal treatment for protection and assistance, and opportunities for resettlement, regardless of their religion, nationality or race”.

Extreme vetting

The order laid the way for what Trump has pledged will be the “extreme vetting” of visa applicants’ backgrounds – with some exceptions made for members of “religious minorities,” a caveat many see as a way to apply favorable treatment to Christians from majority-Muslim states.

Civil liberties groups and many counterterrorism experts condemned the measures, declaring it inhumane.

“ ‘Extreme vetting’ is just a euphemism for discriminating against Muslims,” said Anthony Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Romero said Trump’s order breached the US constitution’s ban on religious discrimination by choosing countries with Muslim majorities for tougher treatment.

Ahmed Rehab, director of the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said his group would mount legal challenges to fight the order “tooth and nail”.

“It is targeting people based on their faith and national origin, and not on their character or their criminality,” he said.