May: UK, US 'committed' to NATO

British Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump reaffirmed their commitment to the NATO alliance after talks in the White House.

May confirmed Trump was "100% behind NATO" despite the president's recent comments calling the transatlantic alliance “obsolete”, BBC reported on Saturday.

Both leaders said they would work to establish trade negotiation agreements.

The UK prime minister added that a trade agreement between the UK and US was "in the national interest in both our countries".

Although the UK cannot begin to negotiate trade deals until it leaves the EU, Trump has said he wants a "quick" deal after that.

At a joint press conference Washington, when asked about how well he got along with the British prime minister, Trump joked: "I'm not as brash as you might think."

And May said the two of them share a political approach of putting "the interests of ordinary people" first, reaffirming the US and UK's longstanding "special relationship".

Trump also boasted about Brexit, calling it a "wonderful thing".

Describing Brexit as a “blessing to the world”, the president said the vote to leave the EU was a “tremendous asset, not a liability”.

He contended that was "scorned" by media for predicting Britain’s departure from the European Union during a visit to Scotland.