Iran’s MP calls for four-nation peace alliance

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Committee for Foreign Policy and National Security Alaeddin Boroujerdi said Iran, Pakistan, Russia and China should cooperate for peace and stability in the region.

The Iranian official during a press conference in Islamabad hinted at the formation of a four-nation alliance against the backdrop of regional and international developments, IRNA reported.

He added that both Pakistan and Iran could play important roles to help Afghanistan deal with militancy.

The visiting Iranian official stated that the two countries have also agreed to enhance the bilateral trade to $5 billion from the existing $1 billion, adding that there is a lot of potential to increase the volume of the trade between the two neighbors.

He expressed hope that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran would be further enhanced.

Boroujerdi said that Tehran and Islamabad have also agreed on a close cooperation in the field of anti-narcotics, including regular meetings of joint security and border committees as well as exchange of delegations.

Boroujerdi arrived in the Pakistani capital on Wednesday on a three-day visit, during which he met with senior Pakistani officials and extended the invitation of Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani to some senior Pakistani parliamentary officials to visit Iran.