Wheel spin earns Iran Asia-Oceania basketball title

Iran claimed the top spot at the Asia-Oceania qualifying tournament for the 2017 International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Men's Under-23 World Championship in Canada, following a well-earned win over the Japanese side.

On Saturday afternoon, the Iranian physically-challenged sportsmen edge past the East Asians 67-51 in a title match staged in the Thai capital city of Bangkok, Press TV reported.

Iranian Ambassador to Thailand Mohsen Mohammadi, Iranian Cultural Attaché to Thailand Mohammad Reza Zeinali and dozens of Iranian expatriates were cheering on the Iranian team throughout the game.

The Iranian envoy decorated the Iranian athletes during the medal award ceremony.

The Iranian squad in the tournament included Amir Reza Ahmadi, Mehdi Mazloum, Mehdi Mandegar, Ali Karimi, Mojtaba Kamali, Mohammad Sayyari, Homayoun Asgari, Mehdi Abbasi, Peyman Mizan, Hassan Ali Ka’abi, Mehdi Mousavi and Reza Eyvazi.

Hassan Palar led the team as head coach.

In addition to Iran, five other countries rook part in the qualifying meet. They included Australia, China, India, Japan and Thailand.

Australia, Iran and Japan will represent the Asia-Oceania zone at the world championship.

The sixth edition of IWBF Under-23 World Championship, held every four years, will take place from June 8 to 16 at the Mattamy Athletic Center in the Canadian city of Toronto.