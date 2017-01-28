Navy to hold drill in Indian Ocean

Iran’s Navy plans to stage a large-scale drill in the Indian Ocean to boost and put on display the country’s military prowess.

Iran's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari told reporters on Saturday that Iran’s biggest naval military maneuver, codenamed Velayat 95, would be held in the north of the Indian Ocean in February, Press TV reported.

“This maneuver will show the Islamic Republic of Iran’s power in the international scene,” he said.

He added that Iran’s Navy attached special importance to defense missions and presence in the high seas, including the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb, to protect commercial vessels and tankers.

Marine diplomacy and relations with regional and extra-regional countries to introduce the Iranian culture and display the Islamic Republic’s capabilities are among other policies of the naval forces, Sayyari further said.

The Iranian commander said that Iranian naval fleets had so far traveled to all littoral states of the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia, adding that they plan to sail into the Indian Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean in the near future.

Sayyari also announced Iranian Navy’s plans to manufacture state-of-the-art military equipment and attain self-sufficiency in this regard soon.

“A Fateh-class submarine, Sahand destroyer and another missile-equipped warship will join the Navy … in the near future,” the commander said.

Iran’s Navy staged Velayat 94 military maneuvers in January 2016 across a large swath of territorial waters and high seas in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Indian Ocean.

In recent years, Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and hardware.

Iran has also conducted major military drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art army equipment.

The Islamic Republic maintains that its military might poses no threat to other countries, stating that its defense doctrine is merely based on deterrence.