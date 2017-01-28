RSS
News ID:176594
Publish Date: Sat, 28 Jan 2017 19:32:00 GMT
Service: Sport

Iran’s Nasseri on Coventry City’s radar

Iran’s Nasseri on Coventry City’s radar

Former Birmingham City winger Navid Nasseri has caught the eye of Coventry City.

The Iran U-21 international used to play for EFL Championship club Birmingham City and now intends to win himself a contract with West Midlands neighbor Coventry City, an EFL League One club, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Nasseri had his contract terminated by mutual consent with Birmingham City just six months into a one year deal.

The Iran U-21 international played 80 minutes for Coventry City’s U-23 side in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace U-23 side on Monday.

The Manchester born midfielder joined the Blues from the other EFL League One club Bury, footballleagueworld.co.uk wrote.

Nasseri has also played for Blackburn Rovers and Manchester United’s academies.

   
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
