RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 29, 2017 1216 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:176595
Publish Date: Sat, 28 Jan 2017 19:33:11 GMT
Service: Sport

Muscat to host two-legged Persepolis-Al Hilal tie

Muscat to host two-legged Persepolis-Al Hilal tie

Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League club Persepolis and Saudi Arabian professional football team Al Hilal will play in their face-to-face matches in Muscat, Oman, in the group stage of 2017 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.

The two clubs have chosen Oman as the neutral venue to host the forthcoming matches in the tourney’s Group D, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The first and second legs of the fixture will be held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, the former on February 21 and the latter on April 24.

The 2017 AFC Champions League group stage matches will be held from February 20 to May 10, 2017.

A total of 32 teams compete in the group stage to decide the 16 places in the knockout stage.

The winner of the tournament will qualify as the AFC representative for the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup in the UAE.

   
KeyWords
Muscat
host
both
IranDaily
 
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0676 sec