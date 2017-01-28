Muscat to host two-legged Persepolis-Al Hilal tie

Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League club Persepolis and Saudi Arabian professional football team Al Hilal will play in their face-to-face matches in Muscat, Oman, in the group stage of 2017 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.

The two clubs have chosen Oman as the neutral venue to host the forthcoming matches in the tourney’s Group D, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The first and second legs of the fixture will be held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, the former on February 21 and the latter on April 24.

The 2017 AFC Champions League group stage matches will be held from February 20 to May 10, 2017.

A total of 32 teams compete in the group stage to decide the 16 places in the knockout stage.

The winner of the tournament will qualify as the AFC representative for the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup in the UAE.