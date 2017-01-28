President orders formation of committee to probe Plasco incident

President Hassan Rouhani ordered the formation of a special national committee for investigating a blazing high-rise collapse in Tehran.

Rouhani appointed Mohammad Taqi Ahmadi, president of Tarbiat Modarres University, as the head of a national committee for investigating the Plasco building incident, president.ir reported.

The committee is tasked with preparing a report on the incident within two months.

Rouhani also emphasized that necessary measures must be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli on Thursday said the deadly blaze, which led to the collapse of the Plasco high-rise in downtown Tehran, was mainly caused by an electrical short-circuit.

Twenty people – 16 firefighters and four other citizens – lost their lives following the tragic incident.

The 17-story Plasco building, built 54 years ago, caught fire on January 19 and came down only hours later, leaving several firefighters and others buried under the rubble.

The chances for finding any survivors seem slim due to the extreme heat caused by the fires that have reignited as the debris is being removed.

One of Tehran’s oldest high-rises, Plasco was home to hundreds of production workshops, known mainly for its clothing stores.