January 29, 2017

News ID:176597
Publish Date: Sat, 28 Jan 2017
Service: Iran

Relief aid provided to flood-stricken areas in southeast Iran

Over 10,600 flood victims have received relief aid by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan as rescue operations continue, a provincial official said on Saturday.

Head of the IRCS in the province, Rasoul Rashki, said a total of 1,126 rescue workers participated in the relief operations in the province’s flood-stricken areas, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He said that during the operation, 10,641 flood victims received relief aid and 1,676 families (7,957 people) were moved to makeshift shelters.

Local sources reported the deaths of two people in the villages of Khash and the town of Chabahar.

About 1,700 houses have been damaged due to the floods, mostly because they were made of mud-bricks.

Six villages were evacuated as rescue operations continue in the area.

The rescue teams have recovered 165 vehicles entrapped in the floods.

 

   
