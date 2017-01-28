Peers-Kontinen stun Bryans to win Australian Open doubles title

Australia's John Peers (L) and Finland's Henri Kontinen celebrate winning the men's doubles final of the Australian Open on January 28, 2017. AFP/PAUL CROCK

Seeded four, they came through a tough battle 7-5, 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena to deprive the third-seeded Bryan brothers of a seventh Melbourne title and a 17th Grand Slam crown, AFP wrote.

For Peers and Kontinen it was a first major title, with the Melbourne-born Australian fittingly hitting the winner, spinning a lob over the head of the Bryan twins.

He is the first Australian to win the title since Todd Woodbridge in 2001.