January 29, 2017

Publish Date: Sat, 28 Jan 2017
Kolakovic in Iran on Monday for talks over volleyball coaching job

Montenegro’s Igor Kolakovic, a candidate for coaching Iran men’s national volleyball team arrive in Tehran on Monday morning to hold talks with the country’s top volleyball officials.

The other Iran volleyball coaching job nominee Radostin Stoychev left Tehran on Thursday after negotiating with the officials of the I.R. Iran Volleyball Federation, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Kolakovic coached Serbia men's national volleyball team at two men's world championships in 2006 and 2014.

Iran did not renew the contract of its former Argentinean coach Raul Lozano.

Under Lozano’s tutelage, Iran finished in the fifth place in the Rio 2016 Olympics.

   
