Putin, Trump agree on ‘real’ coordination in Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have held their first phone call since Trump's inauguration.

“The Presidents have spoken in favor of establishing a real coordination between the US and Russian actions in order to defeat Daesh and other terrorist organizations in Syria,” read a statement released by the Kremlin on Saturday.

In the past, Trump has on multiple occasions stressed that he would welcome Moscow’s further involvement in the battle against Daesh.

The statement also noted that Putin and Trump had also agreed to “maintain regular personal contacts” and “work out possible dates and venue of their personal meeting.”

“The two sides expressed a willingness to work actively together to stabilize and develop Russian-American cooperation on a constructive basis, as equals, and to mutual benefit," added the statement.

Last week, the Kremlin said that Putin is “ready” to meet Trump but the preparations for such a meeting will take some time.

According to the Saturday statement, the two leaders also discussed several other issues including the situation in the Middle East, Palestine, and Iran’s historic nuclear deal, which Trump has threatened to “tear up” in the past. Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council -- the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China -- plus Germany started implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on January 16, 2016.

“Major aspects of the Ukrainian crisis have been also touched upon,” Kremlin announced.

The ties between Washington and Moscow have deteriorated over the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the crisis in Syria. The United States, the European Union and some other Western countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia over accusations that Moscow has been involved in the crisis in Ukraine, which has killed nearly 10,000 people to date. The Kremlin strongly rejects the allegations.