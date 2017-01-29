RSS
Publish Date: Sun, 29 Jan 2017 11:30:08 GMT
Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen, injure six during West Bank clashes

Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during clashes in the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

The clashes broke out on Saturday when Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp in military vehicles and began beating the residents, Palestinian media reported.

The 19-year-old, identified as Mohammad Mahmoud Abu Khalifah, was fatally shot in the melee and six others were wounded, one of whom is in serious condition, according to the reports.

Several arrests were also made by Israeli troops.

Israeli forces regularly enter the camp under the pretext of conducting surveillance activities, prompting standoff with the Palestinian residents.

The West Bank has been the scene of tensions since August 2015, when Israel imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Around 280 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces during the violence since October that year, when the tensions escalated.

Israeli forces have been under fire by international rights groups for using excessive force and extrajudicial killings of Palestinian people.

   
