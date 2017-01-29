IR8 centrifuge emblem of indigenous scientific progress

Iran’s deputy FM Abbas Araghchi deemed gas injection into IR8 strategic centrifuge as seminal achievement symbolic of indigenous scientific and technological progress as well as national pride and dignity.

Following the statement released by Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on injection of Uranium hexafluoride (UF6) into its IR8 centrifuges, Araghchi wrote on his Instagram page “the significant news on the launch of gas injection into IR8 strategic centrifuge should not be neglected in the present political cauldron.”

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, added “the advanced and powerful machine, with a capacity of at least 24 times higher than IR1 centrifuges, marks a turning point in Iran’s research and development of uranium enrichment.”

The two IR6 and IR8 machines, which are both being tested with uranium gas, will shape the future of Iran’s enrichment industry, his message reads.

Deputy Iranian foreign minister further asserted that the two machines were symbols of advancement in domestic science and technology as well as emblems of national pride and dignity.

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), in a statement of Saturday, reported on commencement of a decisive stage in research and development of IR8 modern centrifuges with injection of UF6 gas.