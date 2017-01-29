UN values household tasks at $11 trillion

Importance of house chores:

There are many housewives who are involved in house chores such as cooking, taking care of children and cleaning the house.

Speaking in this respect, Shahrbanou Amani, a former parliamentarian and current adviser for women's affairs at Department of the Environment, said based on global statistics, women allocate 85-90 percent of their time to doing house chores.

According to United Nations assessments, the economic value of household tasks is around $11 trillion worldwide, she added.

She also said the value of chores done by a housewife is over $126,000 annually.

The working women work 44 hours per week outside and also do 50 hours of house chores every week, while a housewife does 91 hours household tasks per week, she said.

“We should say that women spend their time for reinforcing the institution of family and want less for less for themselves.”

If the household task is considered an economic and productive employment, a positive measure will be taken, she said.

She continued that family promoters believe that family has a significant role across the society. It is the most important institution which has influence on other social structures, she said.

She also said women boost emotional relations in the family. They take care of children and soothe their husbands, she added.

Today, education, employment and marriage are major factors for forming a family, she said.

Unfortunately, some people underestimate house chores conducted by women, because it has not been calculated in gross national product of the country, she added.

This is while if a wage is paid for house chores, its economic value will be understood, she said.

Therefore, house chores conducted by women has high value which should be taken into account, she added.

Two years ago, Shahindokht Molaverdi, vice president for women and family affairs, talked about valuing the household task. She declared that efforts are underway to consider housework as a job.