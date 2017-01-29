Turkish municipal staff cycling daily to get work done

While everyone knows that commuting to work by bicycle is better for your health and sometimes faster and always more economical, what if you could use a stationary bicycle in the workplace?

One municipality in the southern province of Mersin in Turkey has come up with a novel idea that encourages employees to be mindful of their health, registering staff members to specific bicycles which are used on a designated track on the premises, dailysabah.com wrote.

It allows staff members to move files from one municipal building to another via bicycle.

Several studies point to the negative effects of sitting at a desk for long periods of time; namely an increased risk of coronary diseases, obesity and back and neck pain. In Mersin's Mezitli municipality, employees work and exercise at the same time, a chance that not many people enjoy in the modern workplace.

For the project's first stage, the municipality has purchased 10 bicycles and the staff carries files that need to be brought to the nearby municipal buildings in baskets attached to their bikes. The city's warm climate also allows employees to cycle in both the winter and summer.

Mezitli Mayor Neşet Tarhan, who also commutes with his bike to go to and from lunch every day, hopes to see all executives using bicycles in the city.

Emine Çil, a member of the municipal staff in Mezitli, said that she regularly transports files between municipal buildings on her bike.

"Locals share their positive feedback with us. I feel relaxed while biking and have less daily stress," she said.

Another municipal employee, Eda Ünsal, also said that she quite enjoys spending time outside on her bike no matter how long the distance.

The municipality will soon receive around 850 bicycles from the Health Ministry, which will be distributed to all municipal staff, neighborhood headmen as well as locals residing in Mersin to spread the project as much as they can.