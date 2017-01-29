Belarus parliament speaker to visit Tehran

Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, Mikhail Myasnikovich, is to pay a visit to Tehran on February 6.

Myasnikovich plans to hold talks with Iran’s senior officials on issues of mutual interest, IRNA reported.

Heading a high-ranking parliamentary delegation, Myasnikovich will travel to Tehran at the official invitation of Iranian speaker of Parliament, Ali Larijani.

During his three-day visit, the Belarusian official will hold meetings with Larijani, President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The visit comes against the backdrop of a new wave of interest in ties with Iran after Tehran and the P5+1group of countries – Russia, China, the US, Britain, France, and Germany – in July 2015 reached a nuclear agreement.

Back in May, Belarusian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov voiced his country’s willingness to develop bilateral relations with Iran in various economic and political areas.

Kobyakov praised the long record of cooperation between two countries.

He also highlighted the enthusiasm in Eastern Europe for investment in Iran’s diverse areas of industry, including manufacturing trucks, mining and road construction.