Protests at US airports over Trump entry ban

President Donald Trump's travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the US sparked confusion and protests around the country Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

In his most sweeping decision since taking office a week ago, Trump, a Republican, put on Friday a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other countries.

Civil rights and faith groups, activists and Democratic politicians were furious and vowed to fight the order.

Mass protests broke out at major airports, including Washington, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Dallas, with protesters holding signs and chanting "No hatred, no fear, immigrants are welcome here", "Let them in", "Love, not hate, makes America great" and "Say it loud, say it clear, Muslims are welcome here."

A federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, granted a temporary reprieve, partially blocking the ban by ordering authorities not to deport refugees and other travelers detained at US borders.

"Victory!!!!!!" the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which had sued the government, tweeted after US District Judge Ann Donnelly in issued an emergency stay.

Supporters outside the Brooklyn courtroom and at protests at airports in Dallas, Chicago, New York and elsewhere cheered the decision, but a bigger fight lay ahead.

The court action does not reverse Trump's order, which was criticized by some of America's closest allies.

A second federal judge in Virginia also issued a temporary order restricting immigration authorities for seven days from deporting legal permanent residents detained at Dulles Airport just outside Washington.

Trump told reporters in the White House's Oval Office on Saturday that his order was "not a Muslim ban" and said the measures were long overdue.

"It's working out very nicely. You see it at the airports, you see it all over," Trump said.

Along with Syria, the ban affects travelers with passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Legal challenges

Several Democratic governors said they were examining whether they could launch legal challenges, and other groups eyed a constitutional challenge over religious discrimination.

Some leaders from the US technology industry, a major employer of foreign workers, issued warnings to their staff and called the order immoral and un-American.

"This ban will impact many innocent people," said Travis Kalanick, chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc. UBER.UL, who said he would raise the issue at a White House meeting on Friday.

Arab travelers in the Middle East and North Africa said the order was humiliating and discriminatory.

Iraq’s influential Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Sunday American nationals should leave Iraq, in retaliation for the new travel curbs.

Americans welcome

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that Americans who already hold Iranian visas can enter the country.

"Unlike the US, our decision is not retroactive. All with valid Iranian visa will be gladly welcome," Zarif said on Twitter.

Zarif added that America’s decision to deny Iranians entry "shows baselessness of the US claims of friendship with the Iranian people".

He also said Trump’s travel ban "will be recorded in history as a great gift to extremists and their supporters a great gift to extremists".

“Collective discrimination aids terrorist recruitment by deepening fault-lines exploited by extremist demagogues to swell their ranks,” Zarif pointed out.

He noted that Iran will be taking suitable reciprocal action to protect its citizens, while respecting US citizens and differentiating between them and Washington’s hostile policies.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Giulio Haas to protest against the US president's discriminatory decision.

In a meeting on Sunday, Director General for the Americas at Iran’s Foreign Ministry Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh handed over an official letter of protest to the Swiss envoy, who represents the US interests in Tehran.

The Iranian diplomat told the Swiss envoy that the executive order by US President Donald Trump has been issued under "fictitious, discriminatory and unacceptable" pretexts and runs counter to human rights conventions and a legal and consular treaty signed between Tehran and Washington on August 15, 1955.

Anger abroad

In Europe, French President Francois Hollande lashed the refusal of refugees, and called out to fellow EU members: "We have to respond."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel likewise condemned the restrictions, saying that however hard the fight against terrorism was, "it is not justified to place people from a certain origin or belief under general suspicion”.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is seeking to strike up a friendship with Trump, said US immigration policy was "a matter for the government of the United States... but we do not agree with this kind of approach".

In pointed tweets, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said refugees were welcome in his country. He tweeted a photo of himself welcoming Syrian refugees.

"To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada," Trudeau said.