Netanyahu backs US Embassy move

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the American embassy in Israel should be moved from Tel Aviv to Beit-ul-Moqaddas, injecting himself once again into a charged campaign trail promise of US President Donald Trump.

"I would like to clarify unequivocally that our view has always been, and continues to be, that the United States' Embassy should be here in Jerusalem (Beit-ul-Moqaddas)," Netanyahu said at a weekly cabinet meeting, AP reported. "Jerusalem (Beit-ul-Moqaddas) is the capital of Israel and it is appropriate that not only the American Embassy will be here but that all embassies will move here and I believe that in due course most will come here."

Currently, nearly all foreign embassies are located in the coastal city of Tel Aviv because their countries have refrained from recognizing Beit-ul-Moqaddas as Israel's capital until its status is resolved in the so-called peace process. Israel has long called for the embassies to be relocated but hasn't pushed hard for it given the widespread international opposition.

But Trump's rise has emboldened the regime. His campaign platform made no mention of a Palestinian state, a cornerstone of two decades of international diplomacy in the region, and he has signaled that he will be far more tolerant of Israeli settlement construction than his predecessors.

The Palestinians want the West Bank and East Beit-ul-Moqaddas — areas captured by Israel in the 1967 – for their hoped-for state. Former president Barack Obama, like the rest of the international community, considered the building of settlements an obstacle to peace and frequently criticized their construction. But Trump did not comment when Israel announced a major settlement drive last week.

Netanyahu also said his cabinet planned to introduce a bill to legalize dozens of West Bank settlement outposts.

The bill was cited as one of the reasons the Obama administration allowed a United Nations Security Council resolution to condemn the settlements.