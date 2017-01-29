Dozens killed in US Yemen raid

A US raid in Yemen killed 57 people including women and children on Sunday, an official said, in what would be America's first military action in the country under President Donald Trump.

Eight women and eight children were among those killed in the dawn raid in Yakla district, in the central province of Bayda, said the provincial official, who did not want to be named, and tribal sources, AFP reported.

Sources in the region said the raid targeted the houses of three tribal chiefs linked to Al-Qaeda.

The provincial official said Apache helicopters also struck a school, a mosque and a medical facility.

Other sources spoke of US commandos taking part in the operation, but it was not possible to verify the information.

The three prominent tribal figures killed in the attack were identified as brothers Abdulraouf and Sultan al-Zahab and Saif Alawai al-Jawfi, the official and other sources said.

An Al-Qaeda chief in the region, who was identified as foreigner Abu Barazan, was also killed in the attack, the official said.

“The operation began at dawn when a drone bombed the home of Abdulraouf al- Zahab and then helicopters flew up and unloaded paratroopers at his house and killed everyone inside,” an unnamed local told AFP.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen television channel reported that a US soldier was also killed in the ensuing clashes.

The military operation is the first to be attributed to the United States in Yemen since Trump took office on January 20.

Under Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, the United States stepped up its use of drone strikes in Yemen, as well as other countries including Afghanistan.