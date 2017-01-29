Iran takes firm step in AVC Central Zone

Sports Desk

Iran notched up a straight-set victory against host the Republic of Maldives in its second match at the 2018 FIVB Women’s World Volleyball Championship Qualification Tournament for the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Central Zone, to be crowned champion and qualified for the next round.

The Iranian squad eased past the minnow Maldives 3-0 (25-4, 25-12, 25-15) in Malé — the capital and most populous city of the Republic of Maldives — to claim the title with six points, Tasnim News Agency reported.

On Saturday, Iran breezed past Nepal 3-0 (25-12, 25-12 and 25-11) in its opener held in the same city.

In Nepal match, the Iranian squad’s initial lineup comprised Soudabeh Baqerpour, Shabnam Alikhani, Maedeh Borhani, captain Zeinab Giveh, Farnoush Sheikhi and Negar Kianin.

Commenting on the match against Nepal, Iran coach Fatemeh Abdollahi said, “Our players went to great lengths during the encounter against Nepal, and subsequently brought the opposite side’s players under control. The Iran women's national volleyball team exhibited a flawless performance and defeated their opponents tremendously in three consecutive sets.”

She added, “Nepal was in good form. It could have been difficult to control them if our players had given Nepalis the opportunity to go ahead with their plans on the court.”

The tournament was held from January 27-29, 2017.

Only the meet’s top team could qualify for the next round due to take place later this year.

The 2018 World Women's Volleyball Championship will be held from September 30-October 21, 2018, in Japan.

The host country Japan, along with the United States and Brazil (2014 and 2015 title-winners respectively), has so far claimed a berth in the World Championship.

Team of the tournament

Five Iranian players were named by the competition’s technical committee in the team of the tournament.

They include Shabnam Alikhani (best setter and most valuable player of the meet), Soudabeh Baqerpour and Farnoush Sheikhi (best middle blockers), Negar Kianin (best Libero), Zeinab Giveh (best back) and Maedeh Borhani (best outside hitter).

The team also includes a Nepali player (back) in it lineup.