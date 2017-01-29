Iranian forward gets Voetbal Inside’s Golden Lace award

A Dutch website gave the Golden Lace Award to the Iranian striker of Eredivisie club Heerenveen Reza Ghoochannejhad.

Voetbal Inside had previously selected Ghoochannejhad as the best player of the Dutch league’s 19th week.

The Iranian international scored a hat-trick in Heerenveen’s match against PSV Eindhoven last Sunday (January 22) to become the Eredivisie’s top scorer with 12 goals at the end of the 19th week, according to a report by Voetbal Inside.

His award was presented to him by Voetbal Inside’s Simon Zijlemans.

In a Twitter post, Ghoochannejhad expressed his appreciation for receiving the prize and thanked his teammates and Voetbal Inside.

“Very grateful for winning this Award! Thanks to my teammates for all the effort and Voetbal Inside.”