January 30, 2017 0238 GMT

News ID:176658
Publish Date: Sun, 29 Jan 2017 20:26:25 GMT
Service: Sport

Iran garners four medals in Russia FS bouts

Iran garners four medals in Russia FS bouts
MOHAMMAD-HOSSEIN TAQI/tasnimnews.com

Sports Desk

Iran’s men freestyle wrestlers collected a silver and three bronzes at the Golden Grand Prix Ivan Yarygin 2017 in Russia.

The Iranian squad’s solitary silver was snatched by Mohammad-Javad Ebrahimi in 86kg, Tasnim News Agency reported.  

Iran’s other medals were earned by Mohammad-Mehdi Yeganeh-Ja’fari (65kg), Hossein Ramezanian (97kg) and Jaber Sadeqzadeh (125kg).

Ebrahimi, who had received a bye in his opening round contest, overcame Nyambayar Baatar from Mongolia 11-0 in the first bout on Saturday.

He then prevailed over his Russian rival Shamil Kudiyamagomedov 4-4 in the next bout to march into the semifinal round, where he downed his Russian opponent Vladislav Valiyev 3-2, prior to losing 3-4 to Russia’s Dauren Kurugliev in the final showdown.

Sadeqzadeh earned his bronze overcoming Kazbek Khubulov from Russia 5-2 in the repêchage.

Following two successive victories over his Japanese (3-2) and Uzbek rivals (6-0), Yeganeh-Ja’fari conceded a 3-9 defeat to a Russian opponent in quarterfinals. He, then, defeated a Russian wrestler 8-7 in repêchage to reach the third-place playoff bout where he outmuscled his Mongolian rival to win bronze.

After acquiring a bye in his opener, Ramezanian won the contest against his Chinese opponent 10-0. In the quarterfinals, he powered past a Kazakh wrestler 12-0, but failed to beat his American rival in the semifinals, conceding an 11-1 defeat. In the third-place playoff match, he outpowered a Mongolian wrestler 8-0 to snatch bronze.  

The tournament was held at Yenisei Football Arena in Russia's southern Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, located about 4,000 kilometers from Moscow, from January 27-29.   

Dozens of men and women freestyle wrestlers from various countries, including Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia and the US took part in the tournament.

The three-day annual event is in honor of the late Russian heavyweight freestyle wrestler and two-time Olympic champion Ivan Yarygin.

The meet is part of a Golden Grand Prix Series, the title of which is among the most sought-after ones.

   
