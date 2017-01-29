US raid on Yemen terrible, absolutely disgraceful: Analyst

US forces have carried out a series of ground and air raids against a village in the Yemeni province of Bayda, killing at least 57 people, among them civilians.

A radio host and political commentator believes it is “terrible” and “absolutely disgraceful” to see such attacks taking place on an ongoing basis in Yemen by the United States.

“It is very sad to see one of the [US President Donald] Trump administration’s first international acts was to carry out an airstrike on the defenseless people in Yemen with so many civilians killed,” Max Igan told Press TV in an interview on Sunday.

He noted that the United States should really stop its so-called war on terror and step back and look at the damage it is inflicting upon the Middle Eastern countries.

The analyst further denounced the conflict in Yemen as one of the most “under-reported” and “tragic” situations in the world today.

He stated that the reason why the mainstream media is shying away from giving information about what is taking place in Yemen is because it is not “politically suitable” for it to report the events there.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Igan said Saudi Arabia is doing whatever it can to “obliterate” the Yemeni people with the United States’ full support.

He also criticized Washington for giving Riyadh, which is one of the most “brutal regimes” on the planet, a “revolving door” for entry into the United States where some other Muslim countries are being “penalized and victimized.”

According to the analyst, if the world really knew what is going on in Yemen, there would absolutely be “an outrage.”