Iran trounces Palestine in WABA opener

Iran’s men breezed past Palestine 114-66 in its opener at West Asian Basketball Association (WABA) Championship in Amman, capital of Jordan, on Sunday.

The Iranian squad takes on Syria today in its second match and will play Lebanon in its third fixture, varzesh3.com reported.

Coached by Mehran Hatami, Iranians will face Iraq and host country Jordan in their fourth and fifth encounters.

In addition to Iran, five other countries have taken part in the tournament which began on January 29 and will wrap up on February 2.

Organized by WABA, the annual competition serves as a qualifying tournament for the FIBA Asia Champions Cup.